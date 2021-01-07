Brokerages Expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $203.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $211.61 million. CURO Group posted sales of $302.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $849.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.40 million to $856.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $924.72 million, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $975.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine lowered CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CURO Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other CURO Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CURO Group by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

CURO stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $535.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

