Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189,227 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. 2,103,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,299. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

