Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 496,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,765. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

