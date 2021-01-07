Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target at $23.50

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFPZF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 2,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

