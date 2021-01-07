Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $204.00

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.96. The stock had a trading volume of 327,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,324. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

