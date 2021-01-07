Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $62.30

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,800. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

