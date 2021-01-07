Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $56.08

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

DKS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 3,019,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,207. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

