Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $85.30

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

EXP opened at $110.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,620 shares of company stock worth $9,680,342. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

