Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,763

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,277,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,399,255.

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,409.21 ($18.41). The company had a trading volume of 7,787,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,374.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,474.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The stock has a market cap of £70.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

