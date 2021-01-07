Brokerages Set GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT at $32.43

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of GRWG traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 933.39 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

