Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $184.62

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.62.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $84,381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $65,016,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 190.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,466. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

