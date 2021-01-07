Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Target Price at $72.93

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,459,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.35 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

