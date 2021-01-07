Brokerages Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT at $12.75

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 38,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $346.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

