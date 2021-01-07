Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $37.11

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:WBS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 23,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6,322.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 236.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 205,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 144,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

