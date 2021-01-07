Brokers Set Expectations for Monster Beverage Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monster Beverage in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

