Brokers Set Expectations for South32 Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South32 in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. South32 has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.99.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

