Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.33 to $30.67 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.98.

Shares of BEP opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.2893 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

