BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

