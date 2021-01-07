BTIG Research Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $85.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,343. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

