BTIG Research Increases Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$35.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock opened at C$37.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.27 and a 12-month high of C$51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02.

In other news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total transaction of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Insiders sold 96,762 shares of company stock worth $4,300,097 in the last three months.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

