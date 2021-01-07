BTIG Research Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 596,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805,299. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

