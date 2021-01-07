Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Burgerfi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 542,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 476,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

About Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

