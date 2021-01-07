Burst (BURST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,797.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $14,797.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,727,070 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

