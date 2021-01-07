C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Shares Gap Down to $2.69

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.50. C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 546 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.56 million and a P/E ratio of 54.17.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million during the quarter.

In other C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) news, Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$28,938.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,400 shares in the company, valued at C$926,562. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $39,986 over the last quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

