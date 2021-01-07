Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Cabaletta Bio worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.