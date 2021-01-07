Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.