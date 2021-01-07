CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

CAI International stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $607.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CAI International by 496,864.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CAI International by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CAI International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

