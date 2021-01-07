Cal-Maine Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,251 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

CALM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

