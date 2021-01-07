Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 29th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years.

CMCL stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

