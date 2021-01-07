Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their target price on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$65.00 on Wednesday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$31.29 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.15.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.4805232 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

