Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 248.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

