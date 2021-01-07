Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Insider Sells $10,378.69 in Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $10,378.69.

CLXT stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Calyxt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLXT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.