Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 246,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 201,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $170.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

