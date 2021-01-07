Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATC. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $77.85.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.