Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 12.7%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.09. 7,258,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,431,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

