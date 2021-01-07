Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.41. Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Canterra Minerals Co. (CTM.V) (CVE:CTM)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on diamond exploration primarily in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Diamondex Resources Ltd.

