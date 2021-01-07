Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $120.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.21.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

