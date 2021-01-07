Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE:OVV opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 379,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

