Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.