Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

