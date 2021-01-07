Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.51) Per Share

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.51) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CARA stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $777.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $29,773.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,436 shares in the company, valued at $649,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $872,800. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

