Cara Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,627 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,805% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at $500,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,135 shares of company stock valued at $872,800. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

