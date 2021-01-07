Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.75 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.68 billion and $5.75 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 72.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016412 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars.

