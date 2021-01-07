CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.0112

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $8,920.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00317388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.47 or 0.02848952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

