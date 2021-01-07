Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

