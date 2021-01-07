Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.