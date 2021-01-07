Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0019

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market cap of $11.82 million and $272,628.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.65 or 0.02754436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,700,578 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.