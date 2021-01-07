Cartesi Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $4.12 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,517,154 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

