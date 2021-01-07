Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71.

About Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

