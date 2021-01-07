Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $76.16. 223,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 213,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,542 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,854. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

